Karrion Kross leaving WWE would boost popularity, veteran says (Exclusive)

Karrion Kross has performed as a bad guy since returning to WWE in 2022. Vince Russo, the company's head writer in the late 1990s, believes the RAW star would form a stronger connection with fans if he left WWE.

Kross has referenced Sami Zayn in recent promos on RAW, fueling speculation they could face off at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20. The 39-year-old also regularly posts in-character videos on social media to further his storylines.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, Russo told host Dr. Chris Featherstone that Kross is creative enough to be successful outside of WWE:

"If Karrion Kross would leave the WWE now, you're gonna sit there and tell me a year from now he wouldn't be a hundred times more over? Are you kidding me? Without a shadow of a doubt. Not even close, bro. With his career in his hands and him making his own decisions, with everything he's learned, he'd be 10 times over a year from now." [19:01 – 19:29]

Vince Russo's message to Karrion Kross and released WWE stars

Several main roster talents recently received their releases from WWE, including Karrion Kross' former Final Testament stablemates Akam, Rezar, and Paul Ellering.

Vince Russo also believes that names like Akam and Rezar can use the knowledge they obtained in WWE to advance their careers elsewhere:

"You take the experience you got there and that's what you parlay into more success. It's almost like going to college. You got an entire education there. Now you can take everything you freaking learned and now you can parlay that into your own success." [17:02 – 17:25]

Kross has not wrestled in a televised match since the December 9, 2024, episode of RAW. He teamed up with Akam, The Miz, and Rezar to defeat The Wyatt Sicks' Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Uncle Howdy.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

