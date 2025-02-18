Sami Zayn to face 10-year veteran in a major stipulation match at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the potential

Sami Zayn made his return to RAW last night after enduring a horrifying attack from Kevin Owens a few weeks ago. With him seething for revenge, Zayn will face KO in an Unsanctioned Match at Elimination Chamber. However, a 10-year veteran may be lurking in the shadows to hunt The Honorary Uce, potentially setting up a high-stakes match at WrestleMania.

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross could face Sami Zayn in a huge match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. For the past few weeks, The Doomwalker has cast his ominous shadow over the 40-year-old as he has been making cryptic remarks, targeting the veteran lately. It appears that WWE has been sowing the seeds of a potential match between the two.

Meanwhile, Kevin Owens is currently rumored to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania this year. Therefore, KO's feud with Sami Zayn will likely culminate at Elimination Chamber. This raises a huge question mark on the latter's opponent for Mania. With WWE showcasing a story between Zayn and Kross, there is a high possibility that they might collide at The Show of Shows. While the company could introduce any stipulation, a 'Hair vs. Hair' match could add more drama and excitement to their potential bout at WrestleMania 41.

However, a lot of fans have been opposing the idea of this match. Considering Sami Zayn's star power, the WWE Universe has been clamoring to see him in a high-profile match at WrestleMania. However, a program with The Final Testament leader may not be the match that could add much grandeur. Therefore, the only way to make it interesting is by adding a potential stipulation.

Should it happen, it would mark Karrion Kross' first-ever singles match at The Show of Shows in his 10-year-long career in professional wrestling.

Karrion Kross to attack Sami Zayn after his match at Elimination Chamber?

Sami Zayn will get a shot at Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber which was made official this week. While it is quite unpredictable who will walk out of Canada victorious, a huge surprise could be on the way. There is a possibility that Karrion Kross could make his presence felt after that match.

The Doomwalker could unleash his fury on Zayn in Toronto to make a statement. While Kross has often confronted him, he has yet to reveal his true intentions to the WWE Universe. With a potential attack at Elimination Chamber, the former NXT Champion could finally expose his motives behind chasing Sami Zayn.

Such an angle could kick off a full-fledged feud between both superstars on the road to WrestleMania. Should Zayn suffer a potential attack at the hands of The Final Testament leader, he could go after the latter to seek retribution. This could set up a compelling rivalry between the two fueled by vengeance and mind games.

It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds between Karrion Kross and the former Intercontinental Champion on Monday Night RAW in the coming weeks.

