Popular WWE star impersonates Sami Zayn; claims he deserved to be attacked by Kevin Owens

A major WWE Superstar trolled Sami Zayn on social media today and claimed that the veteran deserved to be attacked by Kevin Owens earlier this month. Owens attacked Zayn on the February 3 episode of RAW after he lost to CM Punk in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

Karrion Kross shared a new video today ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW and humorously dressed up as Sami Zayn. He noted that nobody came to help Zayn after Owens attacked him and suggested that the 40-year-old had caused a lot of issues in the past.

"When Kevin Piledrove you, Sami, and nobody came out there to help you. Not a single person. Not Jey Uso, not Cody Rhodes, nobody! And what does that say to you? What does that mean to you? Do you think that you are an innocent man in all of this? Do you have any idea how much chaos you have caused?" said Kross. [From 2:22 - 2:45]

Kross added that people backstage were hoping that Owens would hit Zayn with another Piledriver because he deserved it.

"We were all back there, we were dying laughing. We were hoping he was going to pick you up and do it again. Do you know why? Because you deserve it. You deserve what has happened to you. You're not a good guy! That is what I've been trying to tell you this entire time," added Kross. [From 2:53 - 3:11]

Cody Rhodes defeated Kevin Owens in a Ladder match at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. Sami Zayn came to the ringside area to check on Kevin Owens at the PLE after The American Nightmare slammed him through a ladder with an Alabama Slam.

Sami Zayn sends a message to Kevin Owens following the attack on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn delivered a warning to Kevin Owens this past Friday night and noted that he would be coming after him when he returned to action.

Zayn shared a video on social media ahead of this past Friday's episode of SmackDown and claimed that Owens was trying to end his career. The former Intercontinental Champion added that he wanted a match against KO when he was cleared to return to the ring.

"Look, the long and short of it is, I don't know when I will be cleared. But when I am, Kevin, me and you are going to go again. And I am telling you now, it is not going to be fun. I'll see you soon," he added. [From 01:47 - 02:06]

Kevin Owens responded to Sami Zayn and suggested he show up at WWE Elimination Chamber on March 1 in Toronto, Canada.

