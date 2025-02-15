"I'm not doing good" - Kevin Owens posts a heartbreaking video and makes a huge announcement for Elimination Chamber 2025

Kevin Owens posted a video in response to Sami Zayn, and it was a heartbreaking one. Stating that he wasn't doing good, he also made a big announcement for Elimination Chamber 2025.

Both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will be heading back to their home country of Canada as Elimination Chamber 2025 takes place in Toronto. Earlier on SmackDown, Sami Zayn addressed Kevin Owens with a video from home, where he spoke about their history of betrayals and the inevitable clash they have ahead.

In response, Kevin Owens admitted that he wasn't doing well, citing that his heart was broken by three men he considered brothers - Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Sami Zayn. He then challenged Sami Zayn to a match at Elimination Chamber.

"So you're not doing good, huh? I'm not doing good. Because in the last six months, I was stabbed in the back and had my heart broken by three guys I loved, three guys I considered brothers, three guys I would've taken a bullet for. Sami...now you talk about the pain you're in and how your neck's hurt? You have no idea. You don't know what real pain is. But I'll show you. Yeah, I'll show you. You say you wanna go again, me and you? That's perfect. Let's do that. I can't think of a better place than where it all started for us - in Canada. So cleared or not, I don't care. Toronto, Elimination Chamber - come find me. Then you'll know pain."

One would think that such a match would happen at WrestleMania, but that may not be the case - not yet, anyway. Considering how Jey Uso and Gunther just recently had a clash at Saturday Night's Main Event and will now be going at it again at WrestleMania, it's highly possible this is the direction.

However, it's going to be interesting to see the feud between the two former best friends pan out in the near future.

Speaking of Randy Orton, one has to wonder what his whereabouts are lately and whether the star will have a part to play in the feud.

