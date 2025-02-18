Sami Zayn had one major request for Adam Pearce - one that the RAW General Manager repeatedly denied due to his lack of medical clearance. However, that request was finally granted with one major catch.

Ad

The next chapter of the Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn story is in full swing following RAW recently, where Owens turned on his best friend yet again. He then sidelined the former Intercontinental Champion with a Package Piledriver. This has led to Zayn requesting a match against Owens in Toronto at Elimination Chamber.

Adam Pearce repeatedly refused the request despite the crowd's approval. He stated firmly that while he would like to see the match, Sami Zayn is not medically cleared, and thus, it cannot be approved. When going into it further, Pearce said that the only way he could grant the request was to make it an Unsanctioned match, which means that Zayn would sign a contract that washes WWE's hands of any damage that happens to him.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

So KO vs Sami at the Elimination Chamber is now official with Pearce announcing that it would be unsanctioned

"It's not official - it's unsanctioned."

If fans may recall, all the way back in March 2017, on the road to WrestleMania 33, Seth Rollins had to do the same to get a match against Triple H.

In that case, he was triumphant.

Expand Tweet

It's going to be interesting to see if the same happens for Sami.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback