Karrion Kross reveals why he wanted to change his in-ring name in WWE

Karrion Kross and Scarlett have made a major mark in NXT

Karrion Kross is a former Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground Superstar

Karrion Kross and Scarlett

Karrion Kross, who was previously known as Killer Kross recently got interviewed by Sports Illustrated and talked about a variety of topics including the reason why he decided it was a good idea to change his in-ring name when he joined WWE.

Kross had made a major name for himself by working in Impact Wrestling and other independent promotions, establishing himself as a monster to reckon with. Apart from Impact Wrestling, Kross has also had stints with MLW and Lucha Underground.

Karrion Kross joined WWE this year and has been paired with his real-life girlfriend Scarlett in NXT. Kross made a major impact at NXT TakeOver: In Your House by convincingly defeating NXT veteran Tommaso Ciampa.

Here is what Karrion Kross stated as the reason for choosing to have a different ring name in WWE:

“I think it’s fair to say anything is possible, so I wouldn’t discount it. On the other hand, I have not been stifled whatsoever creatively since I have arrived here. I feel like what we have done, from Killer to Karrion, is expand the character. This is something I personally always wanted to do"

Kross further talked about how he had been sitting on multiple concepts for a long time:

I’ve been sitting on concepts and ideas for an extended period of time, exercising the patience over the past few years not to do them. I’ve been waiting for the right platform. Now we’re here

He also talked about he has taken concepts from Mythology for his new name citing the character called Charon, who was a ferryman transporting souls from the land of the living to the land of the dead. Karrion Kross added that he had many inspirations which he has rolled into one name.

What's next for Karrion Kross?

Kross has made a major splash in NXT and it looks like WWE will make him one of the marquee attractions in the black and gold brand in the coming time. It is possible that after making short work of Ciampa, the former Impact Superstar sets his eyes on NXT Champion Adam Cole next.