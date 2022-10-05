Karrion Kross and Scarlett announced for WWE European Tour for the first time

Karrion Kross and Scarlett are heading overseas with WWE later this month.

Kross has only wrestled a handful of matches with the company since returning in August. However, he will compete overseas for WWE's upcoming European tour in Germany and Switzerland in a few weeks' time.

Karrion Kross took to social media to express his excitement over participating in the WWE European Tour. Noting that this is the first time that he and Scarlett will be competing in these countries. Tweeting out:

"We are VERY excited for this. It will be the first time we're competing in these countries while also getting to go out & explore the country, cultures, etc. So... To the #European districts of the #KrossCut, we shall see you soon. #WWELive *hourglass emoji* #TickTock," Karrion Kross said in a tweet.

Karrion Kross will compete against Drew McIntyre in a strap match at Extreme Rules this weekend

Ever since Kross returned to the company on SmackDown, he's been feuding with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

The two men will finally have their first one-on-one match against each other this weekend at Extreme Rules. However, due to the theme of the premium live event, this won't be any regular match. It will instead be a strap match.

It's unknown at this time if this is the type of strap match where the winner must touch all four turnbuckles in succession or if it's simply a weapon in the match to ensure the two WWE Superstars can't get away from one another.

Whatever the case may be, you can bet that this will be an exceptionally hard-hitting matchup that neither man will escape from entirely unscathed.

Are you happy to see Kross and Scarlett heading overseas with WWE later this month? Do you think Kross will defeat McIntyre this Saturday night at Extreme Rules?

