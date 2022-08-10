Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s return is already breaking records for WWE

Last week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown ended with a massive shock, as former NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE.

Kross physically assaulted Drew McIntyre, sending a direct message to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

The return of the duo has sparked much excitement among the WWE Universe, according to a report from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Kross and Scarlett's presence is already making an impact on WWE viewership.

According to a recent report by Thurston, SmackDown's final segment has been viewed over 1.8 million times on WWE's YouTube channel. Making it the most viewed highlight from either WWE SmackDown or AEW Rampage:

"The return of Karrion Kross and Scarlett is by far the most-watched YouTube highlight from either Friday show," tweeted Thurston.

As illustrated in the chart above, the highlights of Kross and Scarlett's return were viewed more times than any other highlighted segment from SmackDown.

The second most popular was Roman Reigns' arrival at the start of the show. The third highest was a clip from AEW Interim Champion Jon Moley's match with Mance Warner; with over 430,000 views.

Will Karrion Kross be involved in the main event of Clash at the Castle?

Kross attacked #1 Contender Drew McIntyre upon his return to WWE. Rumors began swirling that the former NXT Champion may be inserted into the main event of WWE's Clash at the Castle premium live event.

However, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Kross will not be added to the main event at Clash At The Castle. Instead, he notes that Kross will get his own shot at the Tribal Chief at a later unknown date:

"For Cardiff, it is still Roman and Drew. I was told – of course, this can always change – but I was told that it’s really not gonna change. They feel that has to be the match. So as far as when (Kross) gets his shot at Roman Reigns because obviously they’re building to that, I have no idea when that will be." H/T WrestleTalk

Do you want to see Karrion Kross challenge Roman Reigns for a championship? Are you excited about their return to WWE? What will WWE do with Karrion Kross and Scarlett first? Let us know all your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

