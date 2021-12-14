"We’re not going back there" - Karrion Kross and Scarlett vow to never return to former promotion

Despite their recent release from WWE, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux have no desire to ever return to IMPACT Wrestling.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett recently took part in a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest for a virtual signing and answered fan questions during the event. When asked if the two could possibly return to IMPACT Wrestling in 2022, Scarlett shot it down immediately, stating:

"We're not going back there. We are not going back there. No."

When asked why they wouldn't return to IMPACT, Scarlett did not elaborate, stating:

"No, thanks for asking though."

While Karrion Kross didn't answer the question, it seems abundantly clear that they were both on the same page.

Why Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux won't return to IMPACT Wrestling

While Scarlett wouldn't go into detail about why she and Karrion Kross wouldn't return to IMPACT Wrestling, a look into their time at IMPACT a few years ago certainly shines a light as to why.

Back in 2019, Karrion Kross had requested his release from IMPACT Wrestling and the company denied it after granting the release of Scarlett.

Kross voiced his displeasure with the company at the time on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, which eventually helped him get his release from IMPACT Wrestling in December of 2019.

With IMPACT Wrestling off the list of potential destinations and an immediate return to WWE being highly unlikely, it will be very interesting to see what's next for Kross and Scarlett in 2022.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

