Karrion Kross sends a cryptic message before WWE SmackDown

WWE superstar Karrion Kross took to Twitter to share a cryptic message ahead of Friday Night SmackDown.

Karrion Kross has been an aggressive competitor ever since he made his debut on WWE's blue brand in August. The former IMPACT Wrestling star has been feuding with Drew McIntyre in recent months. He defeated The Scottish Warrior in a strap match at Extreme Rules before losing to him in a cage match at WWE Crown Jewel. Kross has not been seen on WWE television since his loss in the steel cage.

The former NXT Champion has now taken to social media to share his thoughts on his next move on the blue brand.

"All things are revealed in due time. #TickTock @WWE #Smackdown," he wrote.

Karrion Kross and his wife Scarlett Bordeaux returned to SmackDown during a segment between The Bloodline and McIntyre.

Roman Reigns and The Usos welcomed Kross with icy stares as he attacked McIntyre. Now that Roman Reigns has no other superstar in his path, WWE could potentially book Kross vs. Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship. Tune into WWE SmackDown to know more.

