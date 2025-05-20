Karrion Kross sends one word message after missing WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross has shared a message on social media following the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The former leader of The Final Testament was absent from the show.

The 39-year-old has had very limited in-ring appearances despite featuring in several backstage segments and gaining popularity throughout the year. He has wrestled in only two main roster matches in 2025, a singles bout against AJ Styles on RAW and the Andre The Giant Memorial 2025 Battle Royal on the go-home edition of SmackDown before WrestleMania 41. However, Kross' character and mic work have started to resonate with the fans lately.

In his most recent in-ring appearance, Karrion Kross defeated Tyler Bate on the May 12 edition of WWE Main Event. He recently took to his Instagram account to share a video of highlights from the bout. The RAW star also posted a one-word message seemingly expressing his desire to feature in more matches.

"⏳ HUNGRY ⏳," he wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Former WWE champion makes a shocking revelation about Karrion Kross

Former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Shotzi recently praised Karrion Kross for his mic work. She also made a surprising revelation about the latter.

Speaking on a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, the 33-year-old noted that she was glad that Kross was not waiting for an opportunity to showcase his talking skills. Shotzi claimed that he was hiring people on his own for the production of his intense social media promos.

"I'm glad that he's not waiting for WWE to let him show it. He's taking it into his own hands. Like he's hiring all of these people to put these productions together because he's like, 'Well, if they're not going to do it, I'm gonna do it myself.' And it's honestly been really inspiring to see him just take it into his own hands," Shotzi added. [From 19:20 to 19:44]

Check out Shotzi's comments in the video below:

Given his newfound popularity among WWE fans, Karrion Kross is likely to feature in one of the qualifying matches for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. SmackDown star Solo Sikoa qualified for the bout last Friday. It remains to be seen if Kross can grab one of the remaining five slots.

