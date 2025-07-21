Karrion Kross sends a warning to Sami Zayn ahead of WWE RAW: "Forever"

Karrion Kross delivered a stern warning to Sami Zayn ahead of their rematch on WWE RAW. Kross gets a chance to avenge his loss to Zayn at Night of Champions on Monday in Houston, Texas.WWE announced over the weekend that Kross will face the returning Zayn in a one-on-one match on RAW. The Herald of Doomsday has targeted his rival's ribs over the past couple of weeks, rendering him unable to appear last Monday.In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Karrion Kross hyped his matchup against The Underdog From The Underground. Kross shared a video of his dirty work on Sami Zayn while also sending a cryptic and threatening message to his bitter foe.&quot;ALL LIARS GO TO HELL. AND THEN THEY STAY THERE. FOREVER. SAY IT. @WWE ⏳ #WWERaw,&quot; Kross tweeted.It will be interesting to see if Karrion Kross can walk the talk, especially with how fans have been cheering for him despite his devious actions toward Sami Zayn. Kross has garnered a lot of momentum since WrestleMania 41, but he hasn't been featured on WWE television as much as his fans would like.Monday's match against Zayn is Kross' first singles bout on RAW since losing to AJ Styles on the April 14 episode of the show.Karrion Kross reveals idea behind viral segment with ScarlettTwo weeks ago on RAW, Karrion Kross appeared in a segment during a commercial break for fans without Netflix. It was still shown on the live stream, with Kross receiving a huge ovation from the Providence, Rhode Island crowd.Kross was able to speak his mind and ended a segment by passionately kissing his wife, Scarlett, who appeared to be taken by surprise. Speaking with 10 Count Media recently, the former NXT Champion revealed that the kiss wasn't planned, and it was a rib on his part since they both don't like public displays of affection.&quot;Her and I play ribs on each other all the time. That one was just more obvious than the other ones that we’ve done live,&quot; Kross said. [H/T: SEScoops]Kross added that he continues to be surprised by fans' reactions since he's still a heel and doing a lot of bad things on TV, especially to Sami Zayn.