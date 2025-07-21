  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Karrion Kross
  • Karrion Kross sends a warning to Sami Zayn ahead of WWE RAW: "Forever"

Karrion Kross sends a warning to Sami Zayn ahead of WWE RAW: "Forever"

By JP David
Published Jul 21, 2025 11:47 GMT
Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux and Sami Zayn. (Photos: WWE.com and WWE on X)
Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and Sami Zayn (Photo source: wwe.com and WWE on X)

Karrion Kross delivered a stern warning to Sami Zayn ahead of their rematch on WWE RAW. Kross gets a chance to avenge his loss to Zayn at Night of Champions on Monday in Houston, Texas.

Ad

WWE announced over the weekend that Kross will face the returning Zayn in a one-on-one match on RAW. The Herald of Doomsday has targeted his rival's ribs over the past couple of weeks, rendering him unable to appear last Monday.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Karrion Kross hyped his matchup against The Underdog From The Underground. Kross shared a video of his dirty work on Sami Zayn while also sending a cryptic and threatening message to his bitter foe.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"ALL LIARS GO TO HELL. AND THEN THEY STAY THERE. FOREVER. SAY IT. @WWE ⏳ #WWERaw," Kross tweeted.

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Karrion Kross can walk the talk, especially with how fans have been cheering for him despite his devious actions toward Sami Zayn. Kross has garnered a lot of momentum since WrestleMania 41, but he hasn't been featured on WWE television as much as his fans would like.

Monday's match against Zayn is Kross' first singles bout on RAW since losing to AJ Styles on the April 14 episode of the show.

Ad

Karrion Kross reveals idea behind viral segment with Scarlett

Two weeks ago on RAW, Karrion Kross appeared in a segment during a commercial break for fans without Netflix. It was still shown on the live stream, with Kross receiving a huge ovation from the Providence, Rhode Island crowd.

Kross was able to speak his mind and ended a segment by passionately kissing his wife, Scarlett, who appeared to be taken by surprise. Speaking with 10 Count Media recently, the former NXT Champion revealed that the kiss wasn't planned, and it was a rib on his part since they both don't like public displays of affection.

Ad
"Her and I play ribs on each other all the time. That one was just more obvious than the other ones that we’ve done live," Kross said. [H/T: SEScoops]

Kross added that he continues to be surprised by fans' reactions since he's still a heel and doing a lot of bad things on TV, especially to Sami Zayn.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications