  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Karrion Kross set for big debut after WWE exit 

Karrion Kross set for big debut after WWE exit 

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Aug 23, 2025 14:35 GMT
Karrion Kross. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Karrion Kross. [Image credits: wwe.com]

Karrion Kross is set for a big debut following his WWE exit. Kross left WWE after his contract expired on August 10, and since then, speculation has been rife about his future. While there has been talk of his departure being a work, the former NXT Champion is already taking bookings.

Ad

Kross and his wife, Scarlett, left the Stamford-based promotion after they couldn't agree on a new contract. The Harbinger of Doom mentioned that WWE made him an offer, a week before his current deal expired, but rescinded it after he asked for more discussions.

As such, Kross has been busy making moves following the end of his WWE run. Recently, House of Glory Wrestling announced on X (Twitter) that he will be making his debut with the promotion in October.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The most dangerous free agent in wrestling has arrived. KILLER KROSS makes his long-awaited HOG debut Friday, October 10th! @therealKILLERkross," the tweet read.

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

Ad

Earlier, it was reported that Kross and Scarlett were demanding a very high fee for independent bookings. However, they are now set to appear on several shows outside the Stamford-based promotion. It seems that their time in WWE may have indeed come to an end.

Karrion Kross officially announced his first opponent after WWE exit

Karrion Kross fans will get to see him in action next month. The Herald of Doomsday will be in action on September 21 for WrestlePro at the Killer Smokeshow event.

Ad

In a video posted on X, Kross revealed that his first opponent after his WWE exit will be Richard Holliday. The two will face off in a No Disqualification match.

Kross sent a warning to Holliday, saying that he would "squeeze all the oxygen" out of his soul when they clash in the ring. Holliday had taken shots at Kross following his WWE exit.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!

Quick Links

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications