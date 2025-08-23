Karrion Kross set for big debut after WWE exit 

Karrion Kross is set for a big debut following his WWE exit. Kross left WWE after his contract expired on August 10, and since then, speculation has been rife about his future. While there has been talk of his departure being a work, the former NXT Champion is already taking bookings.Kross and his wife, Scarlett, left the Stamford-based promotion after they couldn't agree on a new contract. The Harbinger of Doom mentioned that WWE made him an offer, a week before his current deal expired, but rescinded it after he asked for more discussions.As such, Kross has been busy making moves following the end of his WWE run. Recently, House of Glory Wrestling announced on X (Twitter) that he will be making his debut with the promotion in October.&quot;The most dangerous free agent in wrestling has arrived. KILLER KROSS makes his long-awaited HOG debut Friday, October 10th! @therealKILLERkross,&quot; the tweet read.Earlier, it was reported that Kross and Scarlett were demanding a very high fee for independent bookings. However, they are now set to appear on several shows outside the Stamford-based promotion. It seems that their time in WWE may have indeed come to an end.Karrion Kross officially announced his first opponent after WWE exitKarrion Kross fans will get to see him in action next month. The Herald of Doomsday will be in action on September 21 for WrestlePro at the Killer Smokeshow event.In a video posted on X, Kross revealed that his first opponent after his WWE exit will be Richard Holliday. The two will face off in a No Disqualification match.Kross sent a warning to Holliday, saying that he would &quot;squeeze all the oxygen&quot; out of his soul when they clash in the ring. Holliday had taken shots at Kross following his WWE exit.