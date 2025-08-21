  • home icon
  • BREAKING: Karrion Kross officially confirms his first opponent following WWE exit

By JP David
Modified Aug 21, 2025 10:10 GMT
Karrion Kross is a former WWE Superstar. (Photo: WWE.com)
Karrion Kross is a former WWE Superstar (Photo source: wwe.com)

Karrion Kross has confirmed his first match since his WWE contract expired on August 10th. Kross has also officially named his opponent, who received plenty of threats from The Herald of Doomsday.

After much speculation about his WWE status, Kross announced his in-ring return on social media. He'll be performing at the Killer Smokeshow event in Rahway, New Jersey, for the promotion WrestlePro on September 21st.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Karrion Kross revealed that his first opponent since leaving WWE will be Richard Holliday. They will face off in a No Disqualification Match, with the former leader of The Final Testament sending a spine-chilling warning to Holliday.

"You know you did. You know what you're doing right now. You know what you're gonna do. So how about this? September 21st, Rahway, New Jersey. You show up to the Killer Smokeshow. It'll be a No DQ Match, and I'll knock all your f*cking teeth out. I'm gonna squeeze all the oxygen out of your soul. And then I'll see how f*cking mouthy you are after that. I hope to see you there. Maybe we'll get a coffee afterward when I take you to the hospital," Kross said.
Karrion Kross was unhappy with how Richard Holliday was talking a lot of smack about him on social media. Kross' last match was at SummerSlam 2025, when he lost to Sami Zayn.

Karrion Kross' WWE exit is not a work

Despite Karrion Kross uploading a documentary about his WWE contract expiring and doing interviews confirming his exit, there was plenty of speculation that it was all a work. However, Kross being booked for several promotions and events has seemingly made it clear that he's really gone from the company.

According to Fightful Select, Kross is officially gone from WWE, along with Scarlett, after their contract expired on August 10th. The report added that The Herald of Doomsday's promo after WrestleMania 41 was a work, though it wasn't scripted.

In addition to WrestlePro on September 21, Kross is set to appear at DEFY Wrestling's AEON event on September 19 in Seattle, Washington.

Edited by JP David
