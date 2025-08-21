  • home icon
  2-Time WWE Champion Leaving is NOT a Work; He Has Really Left - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Aug 21, 2025 04:14 GMT
The star has been let go (Credit: WWE.com)
A top WWE star and former champion has left the company. It has now been confirmed that the star's departure is not a work.

Earlier this month, Karrion Kross and his wife Scarlett ended their run with WWE at SummerSlam. There, he faced Sami Zayn to end their feud and lost that match. Heading into the event, it was no secret that the duo's contract was expiring soon, but with the company still featuring them on the show, fans thought that they were working something out. The couple would sign a new contract, especially with the massive popularity of the star.

The two-time WWE NXT Champion spoke about how his contract had ended when the date came, with both him and Scarlett talking about being open for bookings. Even then, there was no confirmation there, with fans thinking that it was still a work. That situation has now changed, as it is no longer considered work.

Fightful Select has provided an update on Karrion Kross and Scarlett, and confirmed that he has indeed been released and that it is not a work. The promo after WrestleMania is admittedly a work, the one where he called out the company for his booking, but no other part of it was scripted.

Karrion Kross May Still Not Be Completely Done with WWE

As for what awaits him in the future, Kross could always be signed back.

Triple H has shown a willingness to bring back stars that he thinks have potential and has done so in the past. Whether Kross will be one of these stars remains to be seen, but he has been brought back by the Game previously.

With a strong enough showing in the indies, fans may see the star back in the company once again at some point in the future.

Edited by Angana Roy
