Karrion Kross' heartbreaking reaction to SummerSlam sendoff: "I had a weird feeling"

Karrion Kross faced Sami Zayn at SummerSlam in what was his final match with WWE following his departure on August 10th. Kross shared his reaction to his loss to Zayn before confirming his exit from the company.After months of psychological warfare, Zayn put an end to his story with Kross at SummerSlam. The Underdog from the Underworld overcame the mind game to beat The Herald of Doomsday last week at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Speaking on The Angle with Joey Karni a few days before his WWE contract expired, Karrion Kross seemingly had a premonition about his future. Kross revealed that he had a &quot;weird feeling&quot; right after his loss to Sami Zayn on Night 2 of SummerSlam. &quot;To have the privilege to walk down the ramp of SummerSlam, it's an event I've been watching since I was a little kid on VHS. It was really awesome, and I would love to tell you that there was more that I wish that I could have done with Sami, and I wish I could have done things a little bit differently, a little bit bigger. I’m still was very grateful to be out there and to do that for you guys. Once the match was over, I just had a weird feeling,&quot; Kross said. Two days after his interview with Joey Karni was released, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux officially confirmed their departure from WWE. Their contracts expired on August 10, and the real-life couple is now taking bookings. Karrion Kross opened up about his negotiations with WWEOn the day that his contract expired, Karrion Kross released a video on his YouTube channel to explain everything. Kross revealed that there was some form of negotiation during the final hour, but it left him angry and disappointed because it was barely a conversation. &quot;Many months have gone by, and we never had a single conversation about it until recently, and I don’t even feel like the conversation I had recently was an actual serious one. The conversation made me really angry because I didn't feel like it was a real conversation. Someone had contacted me, and we briefly discussed, it was a very short conversation, and the conversation was done,&quot; Kross said. Kross returned to WWE in August 2022, alongside Scarlett Bordeaux. He attacked Drew McIntyre in an episode of SmackDown. While using any quote from the article, please credit Joey Karni on YouTube and Killer Kross on YouTube and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.