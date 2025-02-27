Karrion Kross set for big project outside WWE

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross is set to feature in a project outside the Stamford-based promotion. The two-time NXT Champion shared the first trailer for his short film ahead of the Elimination Chamber.

Ad

The Herald of Doomsday's last televised match was on the December 9, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW, where The Final Testament and The Miz defeated the Wyatt Sicks in an eight-man tag team match.

On X (formerly Twitter), Karrion Kross unveiled the first trailer for his debut short film, Blue Evening, for which he is also the Executive Producer. The 39-year-old WWE star announced that the movie will have a screening in Los Angeles, with more details to follow. He added that it will also be shown at various film festivals.

Ad

Trending

"VERY excited to finally debut this trailer. Blue Evening will have an LA screening date that will drop soon. Keep everyone posted. But stay tuned for Film Festival dates to watch our film in a town near you!" he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE star Karrion Kross reveals when he will retire once and for all

The Doom Walker recently sat for an interview with WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura on the latter's Substack. During the conversation, Ventura asked Kross about his retirement plans.

The two-time NXT Champion stated he will continue wrestling until he is forced to retire. Karrion Kross recounted his childhood fascination with professional wrestling, citing Hulk Hogan and other WWE legends as his earliest influences.

Ad

"Until they kick me out and tell me never to come back. Professional wrestling entered my life at a very young age, Jesse. The very first memory I can recall even having visually is watching the television, watching Hulk Hogan and Macho Man, and the Ultimate Warrior. I was pre-programmed as a kid to be in love with this. When you're little, you have your cartoons, and you know that's just totally fiction. And then you see wrestling, and guys are real, and wait a minute, they are coming to town, and you can see these guys for real? Oh my god, that was just so unbelievable!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell if The Herald of Doomsday will pursue a major singles championship following WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback