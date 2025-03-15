Karrion Kross set to compete at special event outside WWE; opponent confirmed

Karrion Kross is set to compete in a match outside the WWE. His opponent for this match has also been confirmed.

Ad

Alex Hammerstone first made a name for himself in MLW before arriving in TNA Wrestling last year. After spending a year with the promotion, he announced his free agency earlier this year.

Hammerstone is set to compete at Future Stars of Wrestling's Chris Bey Beynefit for Bey Show on March 23, 2025. He will compete against WWE Superstar Karrion Kross. This is a special show organized for the benefit of Chris Bey who is currently recovering from a near career-ending injury he suffered last year.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Kross' WWE booking has gone cold in recent weeks, especially after the Authors of Pain, along with Paul Ellering, were released from the company. While he has appeared in multiple backstage segments, he hasn't competed in a televised match since December 2024.

Karrion Kross names JD McDonagh as one of the toughest guys in WWE

JD McDonagh is currently out of action as he is recovering from a punctured lung that he suffered during his match against the War Raiders on the January 27, 2025, episode of RAW. During his time away from the ring, he had a sit-down interview with Chris Van Vliet.

Ad

Karrion Kross shared a clip from that interview and stated that he is often asked who the toughest guy in the ring was, which was difficult to answer since there were people away from their families, some others returning from serious injuries, and some put their body on the line consistently. He then noted that JD McDonagh was one of the toughest guys in WWE and urged fans to watch his interview with Van Vliet.

Ad

"I was recently asked who’s the toughest wrestler in the locker room in an interview. Hard to say. Fathers away from home, guys coming back from broken necks, weekly high risk takers, people battling through mental wars that they’ll never discuss publicly... JD is up there in toughest guys. Give this interview a watch. His last match, he finished a very physical performance with an injury that could have become life threatening," tweeted Karrion Kross.

Ad

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see when JD McDonagh returns to the ring and if The Judgment Day stays together till then.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback