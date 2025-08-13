Karrion Kross sets the record straight on his WWE future

Karrion Kross opened up about his future in WWE today. The veteran and Scarlett Bordeaux's WWE contracts reportedly expired earlier this week.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, The Herald of Doomsday shared that he was not speaking in character during the interview and would be answering questions as himself.

When asked if he had signed a new contract with the company, Kross revealed that he had not and was not working with the fans. He added that the tour for his new book was planned before his contract situation with the promotion.

"No. That is accurate. I was planning on doing a book tour, and doing media, I've been doing a lot of media. ECW Publishing, the publisher of the book has been helping me with that. Being able to be on your platform, with all of the people you reach, like, there was no anticipation that this was going to happen on the way to do the book tour. So, this is just what is happening," said Kross.

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Kross last competed for the company at WWE SummerSlam 2025 and suffered a loss to Sami Zayn at the PLE earlier this month in New Jersey.

Karrion Kross opens up about WWE departure

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross recently opened up about his departure from the company and revealed that he was very disappointed.

The popular star uploaded a new video on his YouTube channel earlier this week and discussed the promotion, deciding not to renew his contract. He shared that he wanted to stay with the company, but that is not how things worked out.

“August 10th, it’s up. That’s another situation where it’s like, on top of everything else that’s going on, that’s confusing and stressful because I expressed interest to renegotiate in early January with WWE. I think it’s crazy, it’s preposterous for anyone to think that I wouldn’t want to be here or go somewhere else. It’s nothing against anywhere else, but I’m fully committed. I’m here," said Karrion Kross.

Tanner @TannerT27 Scrolling on TikTok when I saw a video of a dude asking what would it take for you to stop watching WWE, and someone said that the Karrion Kross situation is what did it for them…I’m just so tired

It will be fascinating to see what the future holds in the world of professional wrestling for Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.

