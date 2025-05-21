Karrion Kross shares honest reaction to WWE releasing his stablemates

Karrion Kross opened up about WWE releasing Paul Ellering and The Authors of Pain earlier this year. Ellering and The Authors of Pain were a part of The Final Testament faction alongside Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.

Kross appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show today and discussed a variety of topics. During the conversation, Karrion Kross discussed The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering being released by WWE. The former NXT Champion noted that it was tough to deal with, but he had to move on.

"They give me AOP (The Authors of Pain) and they give me Paul Ellering, and I don't know them. I know Paul, I grew up watching him on TV. I get to know these guys, really like them, and it's just the nature of our business, one minute you are here, the next you are not. You know, that was a bit of a tough hit, frustrating. Nothing you can do about it. You've got to get present, you grieve the situation, and then you move forward," said Kross.

You can check out the interview with Kross in the video below:

Kross competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal last month on SmackDown but was quickly eliminated.

Karrion Kross went on a rant at WWE WrestleMania 41

Karrion Kross was not booked for a match at WWE WrestleMania 41, but went viral for his comments at The Show of Shows.

The veteran was interviewed by Sam Roberts and Megan Morant following AJ Styles' loss to Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania 41. Karrion Kross went on a rant about his position in the company, and it has led to a major increase in popularity for the 39-year-old.

"I never asked to wrestle Randy. I never asked. That happened organically, and you ignored it for a viral moment. Good on Joe [Hendry]. Nothing against him, but you ignored it, and the crowd told you exactly how they felt about me on SmackDown when I was eliminated [from the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal], and you ignored it. 'Become undeniable.' My a**! You want a viral moment? On behalf of all of the true fans of professional wrestling: Guy with the suit and tie in the truck, go f*** yourself. That's from Killer Kross," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Karrion Kross moving forward.

