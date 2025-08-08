  • home icon
  Karrion Kross shares huge WWE update: "I don't want to bullsh*t"

Karrion Kross shares huge WWE update: "I don't want to bullsh*t"

By Ishan Dubey
Published Aug 08, 2025 06:38 GMT
Karrion Kross and Scarlett at SummerSlam (Image via WWE's Official Website)

Karrion Kross has been one of the biggest attractions on Monday Night RAW for the past few months. Reports have claimed that Kross' WWE contract is set to expire this weekend. The Herald of Doomsday recently shared a huge update regarding his status with the company.

Fans have been rallying behind him ever since WrestleMania, and his merchandise is one of the top sellers as well. Kross was recently involved in a great feud with Sami Zayn following WrestleMania. The two had a trilogy that led to two great PLE matches, one at Night of Champions and the other at SummerSlam.

Karrion Kross recently made an appearance at The Angle podcast, where the host Joey Karni asked him about his WWE status. The former NXT Champion answered the question, saying:

"I hope so, I see things being written online right now, um specifically today. A lot of what I read is not true. I hate to disappoint people but I don't want to bullsh*t but uh I hope so, I hope we do comeback."

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Fans are really excited to see what's next for Kross with everything that is going on with his WWE contract right now.

Paul Heyman opens up about the ongoing Karrion Kross situation

Paul Heyman recently shared his thoughts on the ongoing situation with Karrion Kross in a recent interview. He praised the former NXT Champion's performance over the past few weeks.

During his appearance at the Ariel Helwani Show, Heyman discussed Kross' current WWE run and claimed that the fans want to see him as a bigger star.

"The audience is calling for him to be a bigger star. And if we don't deliver it on a timetable that an impatient audience, an impassioned audience, is going to like, they are going to get behind him even more. Which is great. They are making him a star. We're not shoving him and Scarlett down anybody's throats; the audience itself is making him a star, and indeed, perhaps, a top star," said Heyman. [01:07 - 01:40]
In the same interview, Heyman compared Kross' rise to that of Stone Cold Steve Austin. It'll be interesting to see if WWE renews his contract.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
