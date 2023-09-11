Karrion Kross shares interesting update amid WWE hiatus

Karrion Kross has not been seen on WWE television for a number of weeks now. The 38-year-old Superstar has now taken to social media to share an exciting update on his current activity.

Kross has had an interesting run since returning to WWE. The company released the former NXT Champion in 2021 but he returned to the SmackDown brand last year.

Since his reemergence alongside his wife and manager Scarlett, Karrion has been featured prominently on the Blue Brand. The powerhouse has been a part of high-profile feuds with the likes of Drew Mcintyre, Rey Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles.

Karrion's most recent programme was with Styles, who defeated him on the August 11 episode of SmackDown. Kross has not been seen on WWE television since. However, he has now taken to social media to give fans an update on what he has been up to while on hiatus. He shared a video on Twitter of a lecture he gave at the University of Central Florida to discuss insights into life and career.

"Thank you to my dear friend Dr. Chris & #UCF for the invitation. It was an absolute privilege to provide a lecture & an invaluable opportunity to engage in honest discussions on the insights of life/career that may not get covered in common conversation", he said.

WWE legend discusses Karrion Kross' connection with fans

During his time in NXT, it's undoubtedly true that Karrion Kross had a good connection with the brand's fans. His unique look and entrance alone always provided a strong reaction from the live audience and he went on to win the NXT Championship twice.

However, former WWE manager Dutch Mantel does not believe that connection has translated to the main roster. Speaking on Smack Talk after Kross' match with AJ Styles, Mantell stated that Kross' was a good worker, but he didn't think his performance was relateable for fans.

"I don't think he's got it. I don't think he has the chemistry to touch those fans, I just don't. I mean, he's a good enough worker, but that was all AJ tonight. That was his match." [From 35:06 - 35:20]

