WWE star doesn't have "chemistry" with fans; Dutch Mantell lashes out after huge loss on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has doubts about Karrion Kross's connection with the fans.

Kross was in action this week against AJ Styles. He managed to overwhelm his opponent with some solid offense. However, The Phenomenal One came back strongly with a 450 Splash. Michin neutralized Scarlett at ringside, and Styles planted Karrion with the Styles Clash for the win.

This week on Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that Kross' performance was not relatable to fans. He stated that the former NXT star was a good worker, but AJ Styles carried him throughout the match this Friday night on SmackDown.

"I don't think he's got it. I don't think he has the chemistry to touch those fans, I just don't. I mean, he's a good enough worker, but that was all AJ tonight. That was his match." [From 35:06 - 35:20]

AJ Styles and Karrion Kross botched a spot on WWE SmackDown

The AJ Styles - Karrion Kross rivalry has gone on for a while in WWE now. The two stars crossed paths after Night of Champions and have been embroiled in a very personal rivalry since then.

However, Styles went for the Moonsault/Reverse DDT on Kross during this week's match. The Phenomenal One missed the landing and couldn't execute the move. He tried to catch his opponent for the Reverse DDT, but both men fell awkwardly in the ring.

The two stars returned strong after this exchange and continued with the match.

