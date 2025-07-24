Karrion Kross shares rare personal update ahead of WWE SummerSlam

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Jul 24, 2025 06:36 GMT
Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross (Images via Kross
Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross (Images via Scarlett on Instagram and Kross on X)

Karrion Kross has gained massive popularity among fans over the past few months. Fans have been continuously showing their support for him online, demanding a massive push for the star. He recently took to X to share a personal update, which is not something he usually does.

Kross is currently involved in a feud with Sami Zayn. It started with multiple backstage segments where Kross asked Sami to embrace his dark side. The two met at Night of Champions in a singles match where Zayn picked up the win. Kross then attacked Sami on an episode of RAW, which led to their match on this past week's show.

Karrion Kross finally picked up the win over Sami Zayn, tying their feud at one apiece. Apart from his wrestling career, Kross is also now an author. He had announced a reading tour for his book Life is Fighting and took to X to provide an update on the tour.

"UPDATE.; I’ll be going all over the world. If you have inquires, email [email protected]. Tickets are for the meet & greets! July 31 6PM @TheWCStore: thewrestlingcollector.com. Aug 1 6PM @BookendsNJ: book-ends.org. Aug 23 1PM Pandora’s Box: pandorasboxnj.com/?fbclid=PAQ0xD…"
Fans are pretty excited for Kross' book tour. It'll be interesting to see what's next for him and Sami as well on the upcoming episodes of RAW.

Karrion Kross broke character and thanked fans on his birthday

The Herald of Doomsday has been on a great run for the past few months. He has been one of the main attractions of Monday Night RAW lately. He recently broke character online to send an emotional message to the WWE Universe on his birthday.

Karrion Kross celebrated his 40th birthday on July 19. He got a day off instead of performing at a WWE Live event in Corpus Christi. On X, he broke character to thank the fans who took the time to wish him on his special day and sent them a heartwarming and emotional message.

"No idea how it would even be possible to respond to all this. Thank you all. Spent the day with family. Life is short everybody. Don't take a second for granted," Kross tweeted.
It's great to see the former NXT Champion get so much love from the fans. Fans are excited to see how he is booked, with SummerSlam just a few weeks away.

Edited by Harish Raj S
