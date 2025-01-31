Karrion Kross shares unseen footage that he sent to Triple H after signing with WWE

Karrion Kross has taken to social media to share footage that he sent to the WWE creative team five years ago when he signed with NXT under Triple H. At the time, The Game was still the head booker of the developmental brand.

The Harbinger of Doom and his wife Scarlett made their televised debut on the May 6, 2020, episode of NXT. He went on to win the NXT Championship a few months later in August. Kross was released from the company shortly after joining the main roster, but Triple H brought him back after succeeding Vince McMahon.

Karrion Kross shared a clip on X/Twitter of himself and Scarlett, and stated that it was the first presentation concept he sent to the creative team after WWE hired him. He added that joining the company was the best decision they ever made.

"First presentation concept I sent in to creative upon being hired by WWE / NXT 5 years ago to this year. Best decision @Lady_Scarlett13 & I ever made in our careers was to be here. Times flies… Even hungrier now than we were back then & we tried to devour the entire universe," wrote Kross.

You can check out the tweet below:

Jonathan Coachman wants Triple H to give Karrion Kross a big push

The Doomwalker currently leads a villainous faction on RAW known as The Final Testament. His wife is also part of the group, and so is wrestling veteran Paul Ellering.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word, Jonathan Coachman said he thinks Kross should be getting used better. He urged Triple H to push him.

"Triple H, writing team, understand that Karrion Kross is an absolute superstar. Understand that no matter what he does, I'm into it. He has taken Miz and made him interesting again. And tonight, you throw him into a promo that some people saw, and some people didn't see? You are two weeks away from the Royal Rumble. You are three months away from WrestleMania [41]. You're telling me that Mr. Kross can't be a main-event player?" Coachman said.

Karrion Kross is always up to something. It'll be interesting to see what he does or who he targets next.

