Jonathan Coachman urges Triple H to pull the trigger on 39-year-old WWE Superstar

The Triple H regime of World Wrestling Entertainment certainly has featured some athletes the Chief Content Officer favored right off the gate. One such star is Karrion Kross.

But Kross has not reached the heights he was supposedly expected to upon his WWE return in August 2022. Jonathan Coachman praised The Herald of Doomsday and urged Triple H to push him this WrestleMania season.

In the latest episode of Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word, The Coach addressed the WWE CCO, reminding them of the potential Karrion Kross has as a prominent figure on RAW. He addressed the athlete's recent feud-ending victory over The Wyatt Sicks and how Kross was instrumental in making The Miz interesting again:

"Triple H, writing team, understand that Karrion Kross is an absolute superstar. Understand that no matter what he does, I'm into it. He has taken Miz and made him interesting again. And tonight, you throw him into a promo that some people saw, and some people didn't see? You are two weeks away from the Royal Rumble. You are three months away from WrestleMania [41]. You're telling me that Mr. Kross can't be a main-event player?" Jonathan Coachman said. [From 36:52 to 37:16]

The Coach claimed that Triple H should get out of the way and push Karrion Kross, letting the fans see The Final Testament's leader come through as a "freight train." However, if the company does not pull the trigger soon, the former interim RAW General Manager believes they will miss the boat on the former NXT Champion.

Karrion Kross revealed he had several "larger than life" character discussions with WWE CCO Triple H

Before he resurfaced on WWE TV, Karrion Kross was in contact with Triple H. When The Game took over in 2022, Kross was brought back on SmackDown. He was immediately plunged into a program with Drew McIntyre and teased a future rivalry with Roman Reigns, which did not materialize.

While appearing on The Undisputed Podcast with Bobby Fish, The Herald of Doomsday opened up about his discussions with Triple H before his return:

"When I went to WWE, I knew, with it being a story-based company, that coming in as a shoot fighter, wrestler type thing was not going to cut it. So I really began to lean in and embrace their process of creating a larger-than-life character type character/presentation. I had several conversations with Hunter about it to just explore what we could do with that," he said.

Karrion Kross has been stirring the pot of late, even sending a cryptic message to Roman Reigns. Could WWE resume the once-teased rivalry soon?

If you use any of the quotes, please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

