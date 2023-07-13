37-year-old WWE Superstar had several conversations with Triple H about "larger-than-life" character prior to return

Triple H has single-handedly brought back several superstars who have worked with WWE in the past but were unceremoniously released. This includes Bray Wyatt, Chelsea Green, and Karrion Kross, among others.

The fanbase may be divided today when it comes to many of the stars the company re-signed. However, one can't argue that most of the names were those that people were clamoring for to make a comeback.

During a recent interview on The Undisputed Podcast with Bobby Fish, Karrion Kross revealed that his on-screen character was something he repeatedly discussed with The Game before returning to television in August 2022:

"When I went to WWE, I knew, with it being a story-based company, that coming in as a shoot fighter, wrestler type thing was not going to cut it. So I really began to lean in and embrace their process of creating a larger-than-life character type character/presentation. I had several conversations with Hunter about it to just explore what we could do with that," Kross said.

He continued:

"I wanted most importantly his feedback on my ideas because they’re the billionaires, I’m the guy wrestling on the indies. I said, ‘Hey, here are my concepts. If we put this on a world stage, what do you think about it?’ I just kind of kept my in-ring style, hoping to be able to appease both types of fans, fans that are looking for that, and then fans that are looking for the classic larger-than-life type of character."

While The Herald of Doomsday had a promising start, the mixed reaction to his feud with Drew McIntyre late last year and a lack of proper storylines since has led the former NXT Champion to take a backseat.

Karrion Kross on disappointing first run on WWE's main roster

Karrion Kross once revealed upon his return last year that his first stint with the company on its main roster is something he does not want to look back to. According to the 37-year-old, fans ridiculed him when he made his debut on RAW.

When he returned alongside Scarlett Bordeaux during a segment with Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns, the crowd was very vocal in favor of The Doom Walker. He even shared his take on his first stint on the main roster on an edition of WWE After The Bell:

"The most important thing for me, for my fans, was to be able to create continuity. One of the biggest criticisms of the transition between Kross on NXT and Kross on RAW was that there was no continuity, it was just missing things. It was an amputated presentation."

Similar to Karrion Kross, Bray Wyatt has also experienced scrutiny from fans of late. However, a large section of the WWE Universe would like to see the former Universal Champion be paired up with The Herald of Doomsday.

