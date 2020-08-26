Karrion Kross on his shoulder injury from NXT TakeOver

Karrion Kross has opened up on the shoulder injury he suffered during his NXT Championship victory over Keith Lee at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

NXT founder Triple H confirmed that Karrion Kross had sustained a separated shoulder during the NXT TakeOver: XXX post-show media call. However, it was unknown the extent of the injury and if the new NXT Champion would miss any time inside of the ring.

Speaking to ESPN, Karrion Kross explained how it felt when he first sustained the injury in his match against Keith Lee as well as confirming that he had indeed suffered a separated shoulder:

"It felt like a choir of demons screaming inside my shoulder in unison. I will get the professional, educated opinion on what the severity of it is ... But it's definitely separated. I won't beat around the bush about that. As the saying goes, it's not ballet."

Karrion Kross also discussed how he feels about the current situation. Despite suffering an injury during the biggest match of his career, the new NXT Champion remains upbeat:

"I feel mixed emotions right now. The whole situation is very bittersweet. I think from a natural place, I'm always a very motivated individual. I'm a solution-based thinker, rather than a pity-based thinker."

Will Karrion Kross be out for an extended period of time?

Despite suffering an injury during his NXT Championship victory over Keith Lee, Karrion Kross has revealed that he is already researching methods of rehabbing his injured shoulder.

While the timing of the injury is less than ideal for Karrion Kross, the new NXT Champion stated that he doesn't think he will be out of the ring for a long period of time.

"From my point of view, no, [Due to] how I feel and what I've heard, I don't know. I'm very intuitive with my body. And the range of emotion that I have right now, while it's not what I would like it to be, for me personally, it would indicate to me that I'm going to get be able to get through this without any sort of extreme measures, so to speak. In my opinion, today."

In addition, Karrion Kross also revealed that fighting through the separated shoulder during his match at NXT TakeOver: XXX was to prove to everyone that all of the praise and attention he has been receiving as of late was justified:

"Whatever is going on with my shoulder is not as important to me as proving right now to every single person that I work with, every single person that's taken time or equity out of their careers to elevate me, that I'm worth a s---, and I'm gonna finish this strong, no matter how severe this is. This is the time where people see who you really are. Because nobody could do anything for you right now. You have to stand up on your own two feet and show your worth."

"There are times in life where something happens and now it's time to prove all of those things that you said. That was my calling [Saturday] night. That moment for me was [Saturday] night. It didn't happen at a time where it was convenient. It happened in literally the most important match of my career on probably the most important day of my life occupationally."

