Karrion Kross spotted talking to legendary 21-time champion backstage on RAW; Next target after Xavier Woods revealed

Karrion Kross might be on the losing end of matches more than he would like, but his impact on an underlying level can't be denied. After seemingly finishing up with Xavier Woods and The New Day, he has spotted his next target.

Xavier Woods may not have been completely swooped in by Karrion Kross' philosophy just yet, but the wheels have undeniably been spinning. For the first time in almost ten years, Woods has constantly expressed doubt over his partnership with Kofi Kingston, not vocally, but in a more subtle way. Kross, throughout their feud together for the last few months, has always emphasized to Xavier Woods how much potential he has and how much The New Day has held him back. His new target has been revealed to be The Miz.

Trending

This week on RAW as Drew McIntyre was getting ready for his promo and segment with CM Punk, Karrion Kross was spotted backstage talking to legendary 21-time Champion The Miz, hinting at his next target.

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Last week after Odyssey Jones and The New Day defeated The Final Testament, Scarlett made it clear to Karrion that his impact was real and that nobody remains the same whether they beat him or not. That seems to be true to a great extent.

Karrion was pinned by Jey Uso in the Intercontinental Title qualifier - a bout that also involved Kofi Kingston.

Expand Tweet

It's going to be interesting to see the long-term ramifications of Kross' mind games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.