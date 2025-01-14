Karrion Kross targets new rival amid recent change in RAW

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross recently shared a social media post targeting a new rival following Monday Night RAW. During the show, The Final Testament leader revealed that their arch-rivals, The Wyatt Sicks, moved to Friday Night SmackDown.

In a backstage segment on the January 13 edition of the red brand, Kross and The Miz got into an altercation with Sami Zayn, leading to a singles match between The A-lister and The Great Liberator. The OG Bloodline member nailed the former WWE Champion with the Blue Thunder Bomb to secure the win in just over four minutes. With The Wyatt Sicks set to be on SmackDown, Miz's allies, The Final Testament, are seemingly set to go after Sami.

Earlier today, Karrion Kross took to his X/Twitter account to share a video of himself and his wife Scarlett watching Sami Zayn pin The Miz. The couple turned away from the television screen to start a brief conversation. Kross asked his wife if he should move with the plan. The two-time NXT Champion accompanied the video with a cryptic message seemingly directed at Zayn.

"Think I forgot?⏳ @WWE 🎶ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇ ʜᴇʟʟ ᴏꜰ ɪᴛ ɪꜱ ᴡʜᴀᴛ ᴡᴇ ᴀʀᴇ, ᴡᴇ ꜰɪɴɪꜱʜ ᴀɴᴅ ᴡɪꜱʜ ᴡᴇ ᴄᴏᴜʟᴅ ꜱᴛᴀʀᴛ ᴀɢᴀɪɴ, ᴏᴜʀ ꜱᴋɪɴ ᴛᴇᴀʀꜱ ᴀᴡᴀʏ ᴀꜱ ᴏᴜʀ ᴍᴇᴍᴏʀɪᴇꜱ ꜰᴀᴅᴇ ᴡɪᴛʜ ᴀɢᴇ, ᴀɴᴅ ᴡᴇ ᴅᴏɴ'ᴛ ᴇᴠᴇɴ ᴋɴᴏᴡ 'ᴛɪʟ ɪᴛ'ꜱ ɢᴏɴᴇ, ɢᴏɴᴇ, ɢᴏɴᴇ. 🎶," he wrote.

Karrion Kross opens up about major scrapped project

During a recent interview with Sam Roberts on Notsam Wrestling, Karrion Kross claimed he was working on an episodic wrestling show alongside late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt.

The 39-year-old further revealed how they dropped the plans after Triple H contacted him.

"[Bray] and I were about to do an episodic wrestling show. We both got a pilot and the show was written primarily around him and I, and this giant confrontation between him and I building for the first season. Hunter reached out to me, and he said like, 'Let's talk next week.' So I buzz him and I'm like, 'Dude, I think he's going to ask us to come back. What do we do? It was feeling pretty serious that the show was going to [happen]. We just didn't know when it was going to take off. We were both really excited about it, like a dream project. And he's like, 'Dude, I think we got to go home.' He's like, 'Hunter got the ship. Is there a better person to work for on the entire planet? I was like, 'No, there's not,'" Kross said.

Karrion Kross pinned Uncle Howdy to hand The Wyatt Sicks their first loss on the December 9, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW. With the mysterious faction's abrupt move to SmackDown amid their ongoing feud with The Final Testament, it will be interesting to see what's next for Kross and his men.

