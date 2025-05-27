Karrion Kross teases alliance with former WWE champion

Karrion Kross suffered a major blow earlier this year as his stablemates, Paul Ellering and Authors of Pain, were released from their WWE contracts. The former Final Testament leader recently shared a social media update, hinting at a potential alliance with a popular star.

Former WWE United States Champion Austin Theory joined forces with Grayson Waller to form A-Town Down Under in 2023. Despite several teases of a potential breakup, the former WWE Tag Team Champions have somehow managed to stay together.

Karrion recently took to his Instagram account to tease an alliance with Austin Theory amid rising tensions within A-Town Down Under. He posted a picture with the 27-year-old with a 'hot beverage emoji' in the caption.

"☕️," Kross shared.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller both lost to former WWE Champion Sheamus in singles competition earlier this month. Interestingly, each of the two thoroughly enjoyed watching the other teammate get brutalized by The Celtic Warrior, fueling further speculation about a potential split.

Karrion Kross' wife wants him to win the WWE Championship

Karrion Kross' wife, Scarlett, recently expressed her desire to see her husband become the WWE Champion in a recent interview with WWE Deutschland.

The 34-year-old claimed that her main focus was to make sure Kross became the next WWE Champion. Scarlett noted she was open to winning a title. However, her priority lay with her husband getting the title.

"My focus right now is definitely making sure that Karrion Kross becomes the next WWE Champion. That is 100% my focus right now. We can do both at the same time, though. Absolutely! But my focus right now is making sure that Kross gets the title that he deserves," Scarlett said. [From 25:25 to 25:40]

You can check out the interview in the Instagram post below:

Karrion Kross has yet to win a main roster title. It remains to be seen if the two-time NXT Champion will win gold on either RAW or SmackDown.

