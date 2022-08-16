Current WWE Superstar teases future against with Bray Wyatt

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross recently teased a potential match against Bray Wyatt (real-life Windham Rotunda).

Wyatt was another superstar who fell victim to the annual budget cuts released from the promotion in July last year. However, recent reports have suggested that the Eater of Worlds could be on his way back to the company now that Triple H is Head of Creative.

Pro-wrestling enthusiast Joel Gertner tweeted out that his dream match in WWE is between Karrion Kross and Wyatt.

"One of these days, maybe at #WWE #WrestleMania, @realKILLERkross is gonna fight @Windham6. Once that happens, maybe I don’t need to watch #Wrestling anymore. I mean, Where do you go from there? #WWERAW," Joel Gertner tweeted.

The tweet certainly caught the eye of the former NXT Champion. He replied to the tweet with a video. It gave the impression that Kross is also interested in the match and that Bray Wyatt has already entered Kross' house, and in this case, it's WWE.

Fans are elated about the possibility of Karrion Kross vs. Bray Wyatt

The former Universal Champion has been a hot topic among fans ever since his departure from the company. Speculation has been rife on where Wyatt will continue his in-ring journey.

Karrion Kross, on the other hand, was one of the most dominant NXT Champions of all time. So when Kross teased the possibility of both these dominant forces clashing, the fans were intrigued.

Fans certainly want this match to happen, and some are urging Kross to ring Bray Wyatt right away.

One fan believes this would be a perfect match for the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania.

Karrion Kross' fans have already determined the result of the match.

sinister @vance138 @realKILLERkross @StudMuffinSays @Windham6 Kross will destroy anything and anyone that gets in his way @realKILLERkross @StudMuffinSays @Windham6 Kross will destroy anything and anyone that gets in his way

Kross recently made his return to the company alongside Scarlett Bordeaux. The former NXT Champion has set his sights on Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Do you want to see Karrion Kross face off against Bray Wyatt? Let us know in the comments section below.

