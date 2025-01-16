  • home icon
  • Karrion Kross thanks current WWE star for not letting him get arrested

Karrion Kross thanks current WWE star for not letting him get arrested

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jan 16, 2025 03:37 GMT
Karrion Kross is the leader of Final Testament (Image via WWE.com)
Karrion Kross is the leader of Final Testament (Image via WWE.com)

Karrion Kross has taken to social media to thank his wife for not letting him get arrested. He is married to WWE Superstar Scarlett, who is also a member of his Final Testament faction.

A fan shared a clip on X of The Doomwalker contemplating stealing a van and crashing someone's living room wall. However, Scarlett talked him out of it. She told her husband they could leave them alone and reminded him that he had beaten a former King of the Ring and a former world champion. She then convinced him to use all that energy somewhere else.

Karrion Kross responded to the post by saying he had five espressos before he said that and was too amped up. He then thanked Scarlett for always not letting him get arrested for committing some violent crimes.

"In my defense, I had 5 espressos before I went out there and was still a little hopped up. Thank you @Lady_Scarlett13 as always for not allowing me to get arrested. Seemed like a really good idea in the moment," wrote Kross.

Karrion Kross teased a potential feud with CM Punk in WWE

The Second City Saint has been back in WWE for a year now, and there are still many people he hasn't shared the ring with yet. There's no doubt that many superstars want to face him.

Karrion Kross referenced CM Punk during his appearance on the Busted Open podcast when asked if there was anyone on RAW that would be the perfect opponent for him.

"How about this? I want everybody to keep their eyes on the clock because eventually, it's going to be 'clobberin' time' and we'll leave it at that," he said.

CM Punk has never faced Kross one-on-one in WWE, so it'll be interesting to see whether that match will happen.

Edited by Angana Roy
