Karrion Kross told rising WWE star that former champion was a loose cannon after he yelled in the locker room; could not keep a straight face

Karrion Kross once told a rising WWE star that a former champion was a loose canon after he yelled in the locker room.

Although Bron Breakker has already achieved a lot in his WWE career, it wasn't too long ago that he signed with the company. Right from the start of his career, he got to share the locker room with top stars like Tommaso Ciampa and Karrion Kross. Now, Breakker is one of the fastest-rising stars in the company.

Karrion Kross recently recalled a funny incident involving Bron Breakker during his interview on The Undisputed podcast. He narrated how he jokingly told Breakker that Tommaso Ciampa was a loose cannon after Breakker found the former NXT Champion yelling in the locker room.

"When Bron Breakker got hired, he’s a good kid, and he was introducing himself to everybody. I don’t know what he witnessed one morning, because I wasn’t there, but he came up to me, he’s like, ‘Yo, can I talk to you for a minute?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, of course, what do you need?’ He’s like, ‘Hey, this thing happened with Tommaso this morning and hey, is he fucking crazy?’ He just went from zero to a hundred and started yelling about all this fucking stuff. I just want to know what the deal is.’"

Kross continued:

"Of course, I have to say this, I go, ‘Hey, man, listen. He is fucking crazy, and you should just stay away from him. Honestly, he’s a real fucking loose cannon, and we’re not really sure what to do with him. We just all kind of stay away from Tommaso.’ He’s like, ‘Holy shit.’ I was trying so hard to keep a straight face," Kross said. [H/T Fightful]

Karrion Kross narrated how Tommaso Ciampa reacted to that story

During the same interview, Karrion Kross mentioned that Tommaso Ciampa barely reacted when he narrated the story to him.

"I went to tell Tommasso, he’s cutting, and this is what happens when he cuts. I just went and told Tommasso. Tommaso’s reaction was the best. I have to talk to him in his ear because he’s in a trance, the Tommaso trance. He’s listening, but he’s looking somewhere else. I tell him the story, and at the end, he just looks at me and goes like this, [sighs], and just looks away," he said. [H/T Fightful]

It's good that there is some backstage camaraderie between the talent which should make their jobs a bit more easier.

