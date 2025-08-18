Karrion Kross Undergoes Massive Change Days After WWE Exit

Karrion Kross recently parted ways with the WWE, along with his wife, Scarlett. He has now undergone a massive change.

Fans feel Karrion's booking in the last few months has been tragic, especially after his faction, Final Testament, disbanded. Kross barely competed in any televised matches and was relegated to backstage segments. When he did step into the ring, he was often on the losing end of his matches.

Despite the massive fan support, Karrion Kross was seemingly never able to win over WWE management. Finally, he parted ways with the sports entertainment juggernaut after his contract expired.

Following his WWE exit, Kross posted a video to his YouTube channel showcasing his new entrance theme song. The song is titled Don't Kross a Killer, performed by NOWHERE2RUN.

Check out the song below:

Eric Bischoff Wants Karrion Kross to Join TNA Wrestling

Since Karrion Kross' departure from WWE, many fans have been speculating about his future. Some people believe he will work the independent scenes, while others want to see him in a major promotion like AEW. However, Eric Bischoff had a suggestion on where the former NXT Champion should sign.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff said that Kross should sign with TNA Wrestling, especially since the company has the chance to become the number two wrestling promotion in the United States if it secures a major TV deal.

“I hope he ends up in TNA. TNA has got some sh*t going on. They’re making good moves. Their audience is growing. I said it here a month or two ago. They’re one major TV deal away from being the number two wrestling promotion in the country, in the world, for that matter... If I had to bet money, I’d bet we see him in TNA first," he said. [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

This is an interesting statement by Bischoff, especially due to TNA's current working partnership with WWE.

