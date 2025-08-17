WWE Hall of Famer pushes Karrion Kross to join big promotion, and it's not AEW

A WWE Hall of Famer recently urged Karrion Kross to join another major promotion besides All Elite Wrestling. Kross' contract with the Stamford-based promotion reportedly expired earlier this month.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed Kross' surprising departure from the company. Bischoff noted that he was a fan of The Herald of Doomsday and suggested that the former NXT Champion sign with TNA Wrestling. He stated that TNA had a real shot at becoming the number two promotion if it could secure a major TV deal.

“I hope he ends up in TNA. TNA has got some sh*t going on. They’re making good moves. Their audience is growing. I said it here a month or two ago. They’re one major TV deal away from being the number two wrestling promotion in the country, in the world, for that matter… If I had to bet money, I’d bet we see him in TNA first," he said. [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

You can check out Eric Bischoff's comments in the video below:

Karrion Kross' final rivalry in the company before his departure was against Sami Zayn. Zayn defeated Kross in a singles match at Night of Champions and then once again at SummerSlam earlier this month.

Vince Russo calls out WWE following Karrion Kross' exit

Wrestling legend Vince Russo took WWE to task after Karrion Kross and his wife, Scarlett, exited the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo went off about the company keeping stars who do not draw money on the roster while letting Kross go. The legend noted that the company was fine with keeping stars such as Michin but couldn't figure out a way to keep Kross.

"Guys, think about this for a second. Let this soak in. Michin is employed by the WWE, and Karrion Kross and Scarlett are not. Let that soak in a little bit. Just a little bit, let that soak in, bro. Okay? Michin has a spot on the roster, and Kross does not," said Vince Russo.

Kevin Robert Kesar @realKILLERkross I hear you. 👊🏼⏳🙏🏼

It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Kross in the world of professional wrestling following his surprising WWE departure.

