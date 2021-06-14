Karrion Kross claims he punched a hole through the Mount Rushmore of NXT

Karrion Kross emerged victorious in the main event of NXT TakeOver: In Your House. The Herald of Doomsday successfully beat the likes of Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne to retain the NXT Championship.

Following his victory, Karrion Kross was spotted backstage with Scarlett, where he made a statement regarding the outcome of his match.

It was a hard-fought match, to say the least, and there were times when it looked as though Kross could lose the title. However, he persevered throughout the match before applying the Kross Jacket on Kyle O'Reilly to secure the win.

The NXT Champion commented on his victory, stating that he silenced the haters and punched a hole through the Mount Rushmore of NXT.

"You know what looks good? This (NXT Championship) on me. You know what doesn't look good? People talking trash for three weeks and not being able to back it up. NXT TakeOver: In Your House...My House! You wanna say this company is behind me...you're damn right they are, because I don't give them a choice! Because no matter where the time is told...in the end everyone pays the toll. Tonight, I just punched a hole through the Mount Rushmore of NXT!" said Karrion Kross

EXCLUSIVE: "I just punched a hole through the Mount Rushmore of #WWENXT!"@WWEKarrionKross secures a statement victory at #NXTTakeOver In Your House.#AndStill pic.twitter.com/j8D45J3V5B — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 14, 2021

It certainly was a huge win for Karrion Kross, as he took out some of NXT's greatest superstars. It will be interesting to see what happens next for the NXT Champion.

Who could be the next person to challenge Karrion Kross?

As things stand, it looks like no one will be able to dethrone Karrion Kross. The Herald of Doomsday has run through almost every top superstar who has stepped up to him. This includes the likes of Finn Balor, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, and many more.

So the question arises. Who can put a stop to Karrion Kross' reign as WWE NXT Champion? We could get the answer come Tuesday, as NXT General Manager William Regal informed the WWE Universe that changes are coming.

There have been reports suggesting that Samoa Joe could be re-signing with WWE and working on NXT. Perhaps he would be a good challenger for Karrion Kross' title.

Very speculative, but numerous WWE and NXT talent and staff members have informed me that they've heard NXT is interested in bringing Samoa Joe back.



More on Fightful Selecthttps://t.co/U9gV8pQtC6 pic.twitter.com/HTEustYAIv — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 11, 2021

What did you make of NXT TakeOver: In Your House? Who do you think will put an end to Karrion Kross' reign as NXT Champion? Let us know in the comments section below!

