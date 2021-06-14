"I think it's time for a change" - William Regal hints at possibly resigning from the GM post on NXT

William Regal has done a stellar job as the general manager of NXT. There can be no denying that the black and gold brand has risen leaps and bounds under Regal's management.

However, things have been a bit hectic over on NXT recently, and it seems as though William Regal is struggling to keep control over his talent.

Case in point, the main event of NXT TakeOver: In Your House, which saw Adam Cole, Karrion Kross, Kyle O'Reilly, Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne fight for the NXT Championship.

In the build up to the match, NXT GM William Regal had to run around the arena breaking up fights between his main event talent. The effort took a toll on him and by the end of In Your House, it looked as though he was both mentally and physically done.

Adding more fuel to the fire, William Regal commented on NXT TakeOver: In Your House, saying it is time for a change.

"It's been seven years since I became the GM of WWE NXT and I've never seen so much bedlam. It's complete madness. I think it's time for a change." said William Regal

"It's been seven years since I became the GM of #WWENXT and I've never seen so much bedlam. It's complete madness. I think it's time for a change." - @RealKingRegal #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/sH995Ch8jA — WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2021

Regal's comments are raising questions among members of the WWE Universe. Could this be William Regal's last TakeOver as NXT General Manager? We will have to wait till Tuesday to find out.

What could be the change that William Regal is referring to?

Based on the aftermath of NXT TakeOver: In Your House, it looks like William Regal is done as NXT General Manager. However, this has not been confirmed yet, and many have been left wondering what Regal meant when he said a change was needed.

The obvious answer is a change in General Manager, but there are a couple of theories that can be thrown out there.

There have been reports floating around about a possible return for two former WWE Superstars, namely Samoa Joe and the tag team, Authors of Pain. Perhaps that is the change Regal is referring to.

There is no tag team in wrestling today that can beat AOP. @WWENXT @WWENetwork

Believe me I know. — Paul Ellering (@PaulElleringWWE) June 13, 2021

Very speculative, but numerous WWE and NXT talent and staff members have informed me that they've heard NXT is interested in bringing Samoa Joe back.



More on Fightful Selecthttps://t.co/U9gV8pQtC6 pic.twitter.com/HTEustYAIv — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 11, 2021

What do you think William Regal is referring to when he says that a change is needed? Would you like to see either Samoa Joe or the Authors of Pain return to NXT? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in wrestling every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Arjun