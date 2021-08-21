Karrion Kross issues a challenge to current Champion

NXT Champion Karrion Kross recently issued a challenge to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley during an interview with WWE India Live on Instagram.

Since making his debut in NXT, Karrion Kross has managed to become the most dominant force on the black and gold brand. With the imagery of Doomsday, Kross brought swift and painful domination. He took down his opponents with ferocious intensity to become a two-time NXT Champion. Karrion Kross will face Samoa Joe in the latter's first match since February 2020 at NXT TakeOver 36.

Speaking of his goals, Karrion Kross mentioned that he wanted to hold two championship titles at the same time. The NXT champion stated that after he was done with Samoa Joe, he would find a way to challenge and beat Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship thereby becoming a double champion.

“My goal has always been to hold two title championships on both shows. So what I would like to do, what I'd like to work towards doing is tomorrow after I beat Samoa Joe and I retain my NXT Championship, I need to find some sort of course, some sort of way, some sort of action to getting a title shot against Bobby Lashley. I’d like to become WWE Champion and NXT Champion at the same time. That's the plan.”, said Kross.

Karrion Kross reveals the fatal five-way match was his toughest match in NXT

When asked about his toughest outing in NXT, Kross mentioned that the fatal five-way match against Adam Cole, Pete Dunn, Kyle O'Rielly and Johnny Gargano was by far his toughest battle on NXT.

Kross detailed the stipulation of the match made it possible for anyone to win the match without pinning Kross. The NXT champion said that although he won by submitting Kyle O'Rielly, it was always playing at the back of his mind that he did not have to be pinned to lose the championship. This made the match his most challenging till date, Kross said.

