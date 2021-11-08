WWE Hall of famer rips into Karrion Kross' gimmick

Considered to be one of the best on the roster, Karrion Kross was on his way to greatness by becoming a two-time NXT Champion.

However, the Herald of Doomsday was put in a fever dream by the WWE with his gladiator persona.

Mark Henry bluntly chastised WWE for giving Karrion the gladiator gimmick in a session with Busted Open Radio. He stated that he found it difficult to believe that a spectacular athlete like Karrion would be given such an act.

“You look at the world of entertainment. Sometimes it’s art imitating life, sometimes it’s life imitating art. When was the last time you saw a gladiator show? I’ll wait. Plenty of zombie shows on TV. Plenty of sports shows. Mortal Kombat-type characters, superhero-esque things. There are no Spartacus-type shows on TV to associate a Karrion Kross to.” Mark added.

Mark Henry expressed his disdain for the downfall of such a bright talent. To the fans' dismay, Kross' run in the Redbrand was appalling to say the least in comparison with his run in NXT.

Karrion's persona was sternly criticized by the Hall of Famer.

Karrion had a rather mediocre main roster run

WWE signed Killer Kross with the idea of creating an unstoppable force. The Herald of Doomsday was signed in 2020 and was an exponential addition to the roster.

However, the momentum that NXT had created for Kross had quickly vanished when his undefeated streak was trumped by Jeff Hardy. His main roster run was berated by fans all over the world.

Furthermore, he was promoted without his manager/fiancé Scarlett Bordeaux. His main roster venture was toppled by a ridiculous entrance and outfit that was a far cry from what he had in NXT

He was victorious against Jaxson Ryker in his last bout before he was released by WWE. The chairman of the company expressed his dislike for Kross' character. Multiple sources state that Karrion was eliminated from future events as the organization thought he didn't have the caliber to be over with the the fans.

Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion were released on November 4 along with numerous other superstars.

It is no doubt that the duo are a force to be reckoned with. Their impressive combination of intense character portrayal and over-the-top antics will ensure them an exponential success in whichever promotion they land at.

