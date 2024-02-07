Katana Chance sends five-word message following loss on WWE RAW

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter's run in WWE thus far has been mostly successful.

The duo won the Women's Tag Team Championship in December 2023 and held onto the belts for well over a month before dropping them to Asuka and Kairi Sane last week.

They attempted to regain the titles this past Monday night on RAW but failed to do so. Nonetheless, Katana Chance dropped a five-word message on social media following their match, showing no signs of slowing down. The two are still relatively fresh on the roster.

"You can’t kill our vibe 💥," she wrote on Instagram.

Things seem to be going well for Katana Chance, even outside WWE. She is currently in a relationship with fitness trainer Naoufal Abouelhouda. The two often share romantic posts on social media.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter are a breath of fresh air in WWE's tag team division

The tag team divisions in WWE are often presented as an afterthought, especially the women's roster. However, Carter and Chance moved from WWE NXT to the main roster and immediately made an impact last summer.

The duo challenged Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in their RAW debut and, albeit in a losing effort, showcased their skills. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the two superstars revealed their intentions moving ahead in the women's tag team scene:

"We want to be fighting champions, we want to defend the titles. We want to do everything. We want to do WrestleMania. We want to show everybody why not only could we get the titles, but how we are going to change the women’s tag division and how we are going to keep them, just like we kept the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship," Chance said.

Carter added:

"Just to add to add on to what she says, it’s no secret that people don’t believe that the women’s tag division is very strong. For us, we want to be the staple and the representation of why the women’s tag division is so awesome, and we want to build our legacy, and really change what people’s perspective is of women’s tag team wrestling. We want to be like, when people talk about tag wrestling, they’re not like, ‘The Usos, Street Profits.’ They want to be like, ‘Kayden and Katana.’ We want to add that staple and just be representation for all the years of tag wrestling to come." [H/T: Fightful]

It remains to be seen what is next for the former champions. The Kabuki Warriors ended their reign at 39 days.

