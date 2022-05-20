"I understand the tribal aspects" – AEW star discusses the similarities between his and Roman Reigns' tattoos (Exclusive)

AEW sensation Kaun recently spoke about the similar placement of his tattoo to that of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Reigns made his debut back in 2012 in Survivor Series with the Shield. Since then, all three members have gone on to become grand slam champions in the WWE. The Tribal Chief has been a dominant force over the last couple of years, holding on to the Universal Championship.

The up-and-coming sensation was in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta this week. He mentioned that Reigns was his favorite member of the Shield and discussed the tribal aspects and origins of his tattoo.

Here's what Kaun had to say:

"Of The Shield? That'd be Roman," Kaun said. (From 11:51- 11:58)

He also spoke about his tattoo design bearing a resemblance to The Tribal Chief's body art.

"If anything, more so, just the placement of it. I know people find that as a commonality because it is a tribal tattoo. But all of the designs from that particular tattoo is from my tribe back in Cameroon, West Africa. My father is part of a tribe called Bakweri. We have this sacred relationship with elephants. So part of my tattoo is the traditional elephant mask, a lot of textiles from that particular region of the world. I also have a fisherman from the Cambodian tribes there as well. Similar placements, so I understand the tribal aspects. But everything with this is all particular to the Bakweri tribe and Cameroonean people." (From 12:00 - 12:50)

Roman Reigns has big plans for SmackDown this week

This week's episode of the blue brand promises to be an exciting one as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos take on the RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro in a Tag Team Title Unification Match. Reigns took to Twitter ahead of the epic encounter to make it clear that the Bloodline plans on owning all the gold in WWE.

The match was originally planned for WrestleMania Backlash but was then changed to a six-man tag team match with the addition of Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. However, The Bloodline managed to get the better of the newly formed faction at the event.

It will be interesting to see whether The Usos manage to pick up the win and execute Roman Reigns' plan of dominating the business.

