Kay Lee Ray reveals her admiration for Bayley and Sasha Banks' WWE work in 2020

Current NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray has discussed her admiration for former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks.

The former best friends are currently feuding on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. However, at one point this year, WWE Superstars Bayley and Sasha Banks held the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championships respectively, as well as the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

During a recent interview with TalkSPORT, Kay Lee Ray said that she loved every second of what the Golden Role Models were doing on WWE Television every single week in 2020:

"Me, I loved them as a team. I thought what they were doing was fantastic and I loved every second of it. There was a moment when Bayley turned on Sasha where I wasn’t quite sure how I felt about it and that’s me saying that! [laughs]. But, she probably did the right thing, we’ll see what happens. She’s still got her title, so it works?"

Kay Lee Ray on her match against Piper Niven for the WWE NXT UK Women's Championship

This past week on NXT UK, Kay Lee Ray successfully defended her NXT UK Women's Championship against long-time rival Piper Niven.

Prior to her match against Niven, Kay Lee Ray discussed how well she knew her opponent as well as what effect having no live fans in attendance would have on match:

"We know each other so well and that can be an advantage and a disadvantage sometimes. Not having a crowd, I’m used to training in a big warehouse where there isn’t many people, so it’s good to just focus on your opponent. I do miss the crowd and having them there, but they’ve distracted me more times than anything else! Me and Piper are just destined to keep going this. We’ve always revolved around each other and we always will I’m sure. Great to be in there with her. If we have an Evolution 2, I think I’d have to say I’d want to get in there with Piper. Because of the history and we’ve done this everywhere. That would be the perfect place to do it."

