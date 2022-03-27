Kayla Braxton seemingly causes argument between WWE SmackDown tag team

WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton forced the SmackDown tag team of Los Lotharios to address some important questions during an interview.

Los Lotharios Angel and Humberto brought their A-game to SmackDown when they defeated the Intercontinental Champion Ricochet in back-to-back singles matches. However, both Angel and Humberto secured their wins under questionable circumstances as they had Ricochet distracted during the matches.

Kayla Braxton spoke with the Lethal Lovers on Talking Smack this week. The WWE correspondent pointed out that the two men would be in a triple threat match against Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship and asked them who would win the title. This led to a small argument between Angel and Humberto as the cameras cut off.

The duo, however, were overjoyed at defeating Ricochet in back-to-back matches earlier in the night. Angel mentioned that they deserved the title opportunity after beating the current Intercontinental Champion.

Here's what Angel had to say:

Great! You see, natural, cousins, doing the same job, beating Ricochet the Intercontinental Champion. So we deserve everything. [0:12-0:22]

Humberto also dismissed any claims of unfair means and mentioned that the cousins showed great chemistry during the show.

"We beat him. He was screaming and we just showed good chemistry," Humberto added. [0:29-0:35]

You can watch the full interview here:

Ricochet will defend the Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat match on WrestleMania SmackDown

Ricochet was outraged over the loss on SmackDown this week. In the aftermath of the match, the Intercontinental Champion met with WWE official Adam Pearce and asked him to allow both members of the Lethal Lovers to compete in the Intercontinental Championship match next week on the show.

It is a stacked episode for the blue brand next week as both the mid-card champions will be in action. Ricochet will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Angel and Humberto, while the US Champion Finn Balor will be part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

