Kayla Braxton celebrates 3 years of popular WWE show

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 03, 2022 07:51 AM IST
Kayla Braxton
Kayla Braxton is one of the hosts of The Bump

Kayla Braxton recently announced on Twitter that WWE The Bump has been in operation for three years.

The Bump is a popular WWE show that airs every week on YouTube. WWE Superstars appear on the show to share previously unheard stories while also previewing their upcoming matches and storylines.

The show is also hosted by Ryan Pappolla and Matt Camp. It features contests and interviews with WWE Universe members. Goldberg, The Miz, Ciampa, AJ Styles, and other prominent superstars have appeared as guests on the show.

Kayla Braxton, who is currently the co-host of the show, took to Twitter to announce that The Bump has been running for three years. She then thanked the WWE Universe and superstars for their support.

"Guys - today marks 3 whole years since @WWETheBump was born. Thanks to all of you who have watched week after week, thanks to all the @WWE superstars who hang out with us and thanks to my incredible Bump family."

Check out the tweet below:

Guys - today marks 3 whole years since @WWETheBump was born. Thanks to all of you who have watched week after week, thanks to all the @WWE superstars who hang out with us and thanks to my incredible Bump family. 🥰 https://t.co/3pPV2q0zEM

Fans react to Kayla Braxton's tweet

Fans congratulated Braxton on WWE The Bump's third anniversary, with many thanking her for putting on a good show every week.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

It looks like many fans enjoy The Bump every week.

Judging by the fans' tweet, it looks like Kayla is developing a massive fan following due to her consistent performances on screen.

One fan even compared the show to Sportscenter.

While another commented that she enjoys watching Drew McIntyre on the show.

One fan even stated that he wouldn't watch The Bump if it weren't for Kayla Braxton.

The show airs every Wednesday on WWE's YouTube Channel and on Peacock TV. The most recent episode featured WWE Superstars The Miz, Goldberg, and Grayson Waller as guests. You can watch the whole episode here.

Do you also watch The Bump every week? Let us know in the comments section.

