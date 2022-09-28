"A whole different kind of breed of entertainer" – Kayla Braxton names the WWE star that she loves interviewing

WWE correspondent and on-screen personality Kayla Braxton has named Sami Zayn as one of her favorite superstars to interview.

Kayla Braxton is an on-screen correspondent for WWE, appearing on SmackDown. After Renee Young's departure from the company, Braxton took over as the host for the premium live event kickoff shows and is also a co-host of the company's popular online show, The Bump.

On a recent episode of Out of Character, Braxton stated that she loved the back-and-forth while interviewing The Honorary Uce. She claimed that Zayn is currently the most entertaining character in WWE.

"Sami Zayn is another one. Sami Zayn is the most entertaining character we have on television every single week. I tell him that he's hilarious. You gotta catch SmackDown this past Friday, this thing with the Usos and Li'l Uce in the ring. Everything that he does, and if you watch Sami Zayn, I mean, I watch him backstage, getting ready for his stuff."

Braxton mentioned that she enjoyed working with Zayn due to his sheer brilliance in interview segments.

"I've never seen anyone, I mean, everyone is passionate about work but Sami is just a whole different kind of breed of entertainer. You can tell how much he cares and is passionate and doing interviews with him is so much fun because we can riff off of each other and figure out the way that the audience will perceive it. That man, he's brilliant." [40:07 - 40:40]

Sami Zayn picked up a crucial win over AJ Styles on WWE RAW

The Honorary Uce is having the time of his life currently. After being officially inducted into The Bloodline by Roman Reigns on SmackDown, Zayn made his way to RAW to battle veteran AJ Styles.

During the match, The Master Strategist kept the referee occupied while Solo Sikoa planted Styles with a Uranage on the apron. This allowed Zayn to hit the Helluva Kick for the win.

After the bout, the two Bloodline members appeared on RAW Talk and mentioned that they wouldn't have been on the red brand if it wasn't for Styles. Zayn, in fact, revealed that he had plans to see Ringo Starr.

After his recent induction into The Bloodline and impressive victory over Styles, fans will have to wait and see what's next for Zayn on WWE programming.

