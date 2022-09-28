"Loud, obnoxious man" - WWE employee recalls first impression of Paul Heyman 

WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton recently spoke about co-hosting Talking Smack with Paul Heyman.

Braxton and Heyman were a regular feature of the post-Smackdown recap show, Talking Smack. The duo worked together for several months, interviewing superstars soon after the blue brand went off the air. Heyman was later removed from the show after Roman Reigns enlisted his services as his Special Counsel.

On the latest episode of Out of Character, Kayla spoke about her on-screen pairing with the former ECW promoter. Braxton explained that she initially thought of Paul Heyman as an unsavory character but later warmed up to him.

"That was such a fun era of that show. I loved working with Paul. I didn't know him well before we started doing that. I was like, 'Who's this loud, obnoxious man that I have to sit next to? He talks over me all the time, hijacks the show.' It was like who is this? Then after a few weeks, I'm like, the mind of that man, he's such a brilliant human being."

Kayla mentioned that she grew immensely under the tutelage of The Wiseman and was hoping for more opportunities to work with him in the future.

"I can't say enough good things about how much he's helped me grow. I don't think if I hosted that show with anybody else, I would have flourished with anybody else as I had in the last couple of years. He gets it, you know. He's been around forever. I hope we can do something again down the line. He was fun to work with." [32:48 - 33:18]

Kayla Braxton had some memorable segments with Paul Heyman on SmackDown

While Kayla and Paul had to be moved from Talking Smack, the two continued with their entertaining on-screen chemistry on WWE SmackDown.

As Paul Heyman was caught between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, Kayla always ensured she was on the spot to capture the Wiseman in his worst moments.

These interview segments were much loved by fans and became some of the show's biggest talking points.

