Kayla Braxton gives the reason for recent extreme workouts after fan shares a picture of her from WWE 2K23

WWE backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton shared that her recent extreme gym workout was due to the 2K23 game.

Kayla Braxton (real name Kayla Becker) is a WWE SmackDown on-screen personality. She made her professional wrestling breakthrough in an episode of NXT in 2016.

Since then, Braxton has been a routine host, ring announcer, and backstage interviewer on WWE's NXT, RAW, SmackDown, and Premium Live Events.

Ahead of the new WWE 2K23 game, a fan shared a picture of Braxton from the game. She looked sculpted in the image because of the new "custom attire" feature.

The SmackDown backstage interviewer took to Twitter to share her reaction. Braxton claimed that she has been working out to the next level only to look like her character from the WWE 2K23 game.

She noted that the 2K23 game has unrealistic expectations and that she has not consumed red wine in the past three months because she wants to get fit.

"Only reason I'm working out so hard is because @WWEgames is giving the world unrealistic expectations. I haven't had red wine in 3 months, dammit!" Braxton wrote.

Kayla Braxton celebrated "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Day in style

The WWE personality recently cosplayed Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin on the 3:16 Day.

Steve Austin's 3:16 promo has become legendary over the years. Every March 16, WWE fans and superstars commemorate the career of one of the company's greatest wrestlers by observing 3:16 Day.

The Hall of Famer's role in the Attitude Era was a significant factor in WWE defeating WCW in the Monday Night Wars and eventually buying out his rival company by Vince McMahon.

Kayla Braxton took to Twitter as part of the 3:16 Day celebrations to wish fans:

"Happy 3:16 day! Let's celebrate, shall we?" she wrote.

In the photo, she wore a top with Stone Cold's logo and the famous jeans that Austin wore when he wasn't wrestling.

What are your thoughts on Kayla Braxton's character in the 2K23 game? Sound off in the comments section below.

