Photo: Female WWE personality has unique cosplay as Stone Cold

Stone Cold Steve Austin is possibly one of the most significant stars in the company's history. Popular WWE personality Kayla Braxton has now cosplayed as him on 3:16 Day.

Over the years, Stone Cold's Austin 3:16 promo has gone down in history. Every March 16 is celebrated as 3:16 Day by WWE fans and superstars, who celebrate the career of one of the greatest wrestlers to have been a part of the company.

Austin's role in the Attitude Era was one of the major factors that helped WWE overcome WCW in the Monday Night Wars and the eventual buyout by Vince McMahon of his rival company.

As part of the 3:16 Day celebrations, Kayla Braxton took to Twitter to wish fans:

"Happy 3:16 day! Let's celebrate, shall we?" she wrote.

In the post, she posed wearing a top with Stone Cold's logos and the famous jeans that Austin regularly wore whenever he was not wrestling.

Stone Cold Steve Austin was reportedly almost set to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania

Steve Austin and Brock Lesnar are major players in WWE and have been like that for a long time.

While Austin has been retired for a long time, he returned last year to face Kevin Owens and defeated him. He also hit Vince McMahon in a stunner as a great throwback to their old rivalry from the late 90s.

However, he was also expected to return this year. As it turns out, he was reportedly set to face Brock Lesnar, but the plans fell apart. Initially, the latter was supposed to face Lashley at WrestleMania, but the plans changed so that he would face Austin instead.

The disqualification finish was done to protect both men, and allow Lesnar to prepare for a program against “Stone Cold” Steve Austin for Mania.



However, the report by Sports Illustrated stated that Austin and WWE could not come to terms with the return, and their plans were changed again, with Lesnar facing Omos instead. It's not known if Austin will face anyone else at WrestleMania at this time.

Would you like to see the Hall of Famer back at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments below.

