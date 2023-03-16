Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania match changed due to WWE Hall of Famer - Reports

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to face Omos at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

The Beast and The Nigerian Giant had a face-to-face confrontation during this past Monday's edition of RAW. Omos awkwardly shoved Lesnar out of the ring during the segment and Brock retreated. Despite the segment receiving criticism from the WWE Universe, it has gone viral on YouTube and amassed over a million views thus far.

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Lesnar was initially scheduled to face Bobby Lashley at this year's WrestleMania. Their feud ended bizarrely at Elimination Chamber in February after Brock was disqualified for using a low blow to escape The Hurt Lock.

Sports Illustrated's report notes that Lesnar was originally set to face Lashley at WrestleMania, but plans changed so that Brock could prepare to face Stone Cold Steve Austin. However, WWE was unable to agree to terms with The Rattlesnake and Lesnar's plans for WrestleMania were altered once again. Barrasso added that it is still up in the air whether or not Austin could face someone else at WrestleMania.

"Initially, Lesnar was slated to fight Bobby Lashley at the event, Sports Illustrated learned, but that was moved to February (in a finish that protected both men) at Elimination Chamber so Lesnar could then prepare for a program against Steve Austin. Yet WWE and Austin never came to terms. Whether that happens with Austin and a different opponent is yet to be determined." [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Bobby Lashley wants to team up with Brock Lesnar in WWE

Following the conclusion of their rivalry, Bobby Lashley has revealed that he would like to team up with Brock Lesnar in WWE.

During an interview on Sony Sports Network, The All Mighty pitched the idea and claimed that the crowd would enjoy watching them dismantle people together. He added that the duo would be like the modern-day Road Warriors.

"This is completely farfetched on a whole different angle. I thought me and Brock, we fight a lot against each other, what if we were on the same team? We'll be like the modern-day Road Warriors. It'll probably be fun. The crowd will probably get off on watching us go through dismantling people together. That would be pretty interesting," said Lashley.

The wrestling world hasn't reacted favorably to Brock Lesnar vs. Omos at WrestleMania, but the rivalry is bringing in impressive numbers on YouTube. It was recently reported that Stone Cold Steve Austin may have been offered a match against popular SmackDown star LA Knight. Time will tell if The Rattlesnake laces up his boots once again at this year's WrestleMania.

Would you have liked to see Brock Lesnar vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes